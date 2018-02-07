Woman Killed In Claremore Crash

A woman was killed in a crash in Claremore Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement says a mother and her 13-year-old son were going west on Highway 20 when a Chevy Malibu going south on 4120 Road turned in front of their Toyota Highlander.

The mother and her son were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman driving the Malibu, 82-year-old Lou Anna Nichols, was pronounced dead at the scene before she was removed by Claremore Fire.