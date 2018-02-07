LA Times buyer is a basketball-loving biotech billionaire

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

U.S. health authorities say a herbal supplement promoted as an alternative pain treatment contains the same chemicals found in opioids, the addictive family of drugs at the center of a national drug abuse crisis.

U.S. health authorities say a herbal supplement promoted as an alternative pain treatment contains the same chemicals found in opioids, the addictive family of drugs at the center of a national drug abuse crisis.

The U.S. government is negotiating with three Native American tribes to return the 500-year-old bones of a young adult and child found at a southwestern Idaho site that authorities first thought was a more recent crime scene.

The U.S. government is negotiating with three Native American tribes to return the 500-year-old bones of a young adult and child found at a southwestern Idaho site that authorities first thought was a more recent...

Nevada's major political parties are locked in a legal battle over a Republican effort to take control of the state Senate by recalling two new Democratic lawmakers.

Nevada's major political parties are locked in a legal battle over a Republican effort to take control of the state Senate by recalling two new Democratic lawmakers.

The American Civil Liberties Union says a social media monitoring program used by the Boston police department appears to have had little benefit to public safety while unfairly focusing on groups such as Muslims.

The American Civil Liberties Union says a social media monitoring program used by the Boston police department appears to have had little benefit to public safety while unfairly focusing on groups such as Muslims.

Federal authorities have filed a new immigration charge against a Guatemalan man suspected in a drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man in Indiana.

Federal authorities have filed a new immigration charge against a Guatemalan man suspected in a drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man in Indiana.

The world's first space sports car is cruising toward the asteroid belt, well beyond Mars.

The world's first space sports car is cruising toward the asteroid belt, well beyond Mars.

For the third time in three years, General Motors has asked the U.S. government for permission to avoid recalls of potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators.

For the third time in three years, General Motors has asked the U.S. government for permission to avoid recalls of potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators.

The man buying the Los Angeles Times is a 65-year-old physician-entrepreneur described by Forbes Magazine as "America's richest doctor.".

The man buying the Los Angeles Times is a 65-year-old physician-entrepreneur described by Forbes Magazine as "America's richest doctor.".

Local billionaire buys The Los Angeles Times for $500 million, putting the storied paper back under local ownership for the first time in almost two decades.

Local billionaire buys The Los Angeles Times for $500 million, putting the storied paper back under local ownership for the first time in almost two decades.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, pharmaceuticals billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong waves as he arrives in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. The Los Angeles Time...

By JOHN ROGERS

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The man buying the Los Angeles Times is a 65-year-old physician-entrepreneur described by Forbes Magazine as "America's richest doctor," and one who has said his goal is to cure cancer in his lifetime.

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong also is a basketball fanatic who shoots hoops on a hardwood court inside his multimillion-dollar mansion and who owns a minority interest in the Los Angeles Lakers that he bought from none other than Magic Johnson, the team's legendary president of basketball operations.

Soon-Shiong also owns a 26 percent stake in the Times' parent company, Tronc, which makes him one of its largest shareholders.

It was his fight against cancer that put the doctor on the road to amassing the $500 million needed to purchase the Times and its sister paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune. Forbes estimates his worth at $7.8 billion.

In 1991, he created the cancer-fighting drug Abraxane and, rather than seek venture-capital money to promote it, borrowed cash and bought the company American Pharmaceutical Partners to market it.

After the FDA approved Abraxane in 2005, he sold American Pharmaceutical Partners and another of his businesses, Abraxis Bioscience Inc., for $9.1 billion. These days, he controls a network of health-company startups called Nantworks as he continues his search for a cancer cure.

"I am driven to solve cancer in my lifetime," he told the Times last year. "Despite the naysayers, skeptics, and doubters, we are making incredible progress."

His interest in his hometown paper surfaced publicly about 18 months ago when he bought 13 percent stake in Tronc for $70.5 million as the newspaper's parent was fending off a takeover bid from rival media company Gannett Inc.

He soon increased that ownership stake to 26 percent and began feuding publicly with Tronc Chairman Michael Ferro over the newspaper's direction.

In an interview with the Times last year, Soon-Shiong declined to say whether he planned to buy the paper but he made clear his unhappiness with Tronc's management.

"I am concerned there are other agendas, independent of the newspaper's needs or the fiduciary obligations to the viability of the organization," he said. "My goal is to try and preserve the integrity and the viability of the newspaper."

Born in South Africa to parents who fled China during World War II, Soon-Shiong has said he learned the value of a free press growing up in a country that during his youth still practiced apartheid, or racial separation, that denied rights to non-whites.

"In South Africa being Chinese meant I wasn't white and I wasn't black," he told Los Angeles Magazine in 2013.

He added that he trained at a black hospital and later worked in black townships where medical facilities were insufficient and he wasn't sure if the drugs he administered to children with tuberculosis were really doing any good.

"That's when I had the vision of what I wanted to do: leave South Africa and identify the technologies that would allow me to treat these kids as if they were at the Mayo Clinic," he said.

He arrived in Los Angeles in the 1970s to begin a surgical residency at UCLA, where he became assistant professor of gastro-intestinal medicine and head of the school's pancreas-transplant program.

Soon after his arrival, he also developed a deep devotion to the Lakers.

"I've been going to games since 1980," he told ESPN soon after buying his stake in the team in 2011. "This is when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the captain and Magic Johnson just joined the team and Michael Cooper was there and later James Worthy. Those were the days."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.