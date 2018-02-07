Jury Deliberating In Stanley Majors Murder Trial - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Jury Deliberating In Stanley Majors Murder Trial

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The jury is now deliberating in the murder trial of Stanley Majors. Majors is accused of killing his neighbor, Khalid Jabara.

Closing arguments were read first thing Wednesday morning before the case was handed to the jury.

The defense attorneys admit Majors killed Khalid Jabara, but, they said he has schizophrenia and didn't understand what he was doing.

Tuesday, the defense rested and prosecutors brought in a psychologist for their rebuttal. That psychologist said he did several tests on Majors and said he did not show signs of mental illness and believe he was fully aware of his actions when he killed Jabara.

The Jabara family has been in the courtroom every day. They said Majors was mean to them for years because they're Lebanese Americans.

News On 6 will be in the courtroom and we'll let you know when the jury starts deliberating.

