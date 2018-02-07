RESCUED: Dog Stuck On Frozen Tulsa Creek

Tulsa firefighters rescued a dog stranded on a frozen creek near 31st and Mingo Wednesday morning.

A passing firefighter saw the dog and called for help from the rescue task force, according to Captain Justin Flake, TFD. The black dog was sitting out on the ice and appeared to be waiting patiently for rescue.

Firefighters dressed in protective suits put an inflatable raft down on the ice to get to the dog. They had to "scoot" in sync with each other to get the raft moving along the frozen creek.

Once they got to the dog, it climbed into the raft. The raft was tethered to a rope and other firefighters pulled it back to the shore.

Flake said it appeared the dog was very receptive of their efforts and ready to get off the ice. They didn't know how long it had been on Mingo Creek, he said.

Flake said EMSA and Tulsa Animal Control stood by during the rescue, and Animal Control has taken the dog to be warmed up.

"The mission statement of the Tulsa Fire Department is to protect life - whether that's an animal's life or a person's life," he said.

The dog appeared well nourished and was wearing a collar.