Reserve Oklahoma police officer dies in fiery vehicle crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Reserve Oklahoma police officer dies in fiery vehicle crash

Posted: Updated:

TECUMSEH, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a reserve police officer from Asher has been killed in a fiery crash.

Troopers say 23-year-old Jarate Dewayne Condit was driving on U.S. Highway 177 in Pottawatomie County about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when his vehicle ran off the roadway, crashed into a concrete culvert and burst into flames.

Investigators say the officer was trying to pass another vehicle when he apparently over-corrected his vehicle, causing it to flip.

Troopers say witnesses tried to pull the officer out of the vehicle, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspected cause of the crash is still under investigation, but troopers say the road was wet at the time.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.