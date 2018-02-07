Owasso Man Accused Of Showing Obscene Image To Child

Owasso Police arrested a man accused of showing an obscene image to a child.

On February 2, 2018, Owasso Police responded to reports of lewd acts involving a child at Walmart.

A customer said she was shopping with her 8-year-old granddaughter when the child went to a nearby aisle alone.

The woman said her granddaughter started to scream then ran back to her, claiming an older man approached her and showed her a pornographic image on his phone, according to police.

Police said the man reportedly ran from the area and wasn’t located.

Officers released an image of the man, who was identified as 59-year-old Joseph Michael Kleber.

Police interviewed Kleber on February 6th and was arrested on complaints of lewd acts to a child and showing obscene material to a minor.

According to police, this may not be the only instance and they ask anyone that believes their child may have been victimized to call the Owasso Police Department at 918-272-2244.