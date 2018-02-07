Gundy Adds Two More DL To 2018 Class

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy announced Wednesday the signing of Samuela Tuihalamaka and Amadou Fofana to the 2018 signing class, rounding out the class as the 24th and 25th additions.

With both players expected to play on the defensive line at OSU, the class now features 14 defensive players and 11 offensive players. The other 23 members of the class signed during the early signing period on Dec. 20.

Tuihalamaka is a high school signee from Riverside, California. As a defensive leader on Mater Dei High School’s 15-0 state championship team as a senior, he is considered one of the top 100 defensive tackles in the national class.

Fofana comes to OSU out of the junior college ranks, wrapping up his stint at Highland Community College in Kansas with all-conference honors and honorable mention All-America Junior College honors. Originally from Memphis, Tennessee, Fofana is listed by ESPN as the No. 13 junior college defensive end in the country.

According to Rivals, the 2018 class marks the highest-ranked recruiting class Gundy has attracted to Stillwater since taking over as head coach in 2005. There are 21 high school players in the class, four junior college products and 13 players from the state of Texas.