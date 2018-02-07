Union School District Searching For Bus Drivers

The Union School District needs more bus drivers to get kids to and from school.

Right now, the district has 81 drivers and have nine open positions.

Maintenance workers and office staff are filling in for now.

The district will pay for training and is looking for more than safe driving skills.

"I want people who are passionate about youth and young people and believe in their potential. To me, that's just kind of the mindset that we look for," Superintendent Dr. Kirt Hartzler.

