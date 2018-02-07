Tulsa Police Officer Involved In Collision

A Tulsa Police officer received minor injuries and another driver possibly suffered a broken leg following a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to North Rosedale Avenue and West Edison Street for a crash involving a Tulsa Police officer.

Police said the officer was driving east on Edison as she was responding to a non-priority call at about 4:20 p.m. when the driver of a Ford Fusion pulled out in front of the officer.

The officer was unable to brake in time or avoid a collision, police said.

The officer did receive minor injuries that she went to get checked out on her own, TPD said.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with a possible broken leg, police said.

Police said the driver of the Ford was ticketed for several violations.