Niece Of Martin Luther King Jr. Gives Speech At State Capitol

Hundreds of people gathered for Rose Day at the capitol Wednesday.

Pro-life advocates gave lawmakers roses to symbolize their beliefs.

Dr. Martin Luther King Junior's niece, Alveda King, was the keynote speaker.

"Martin Luther King Junior said injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Don't be like the Romans who committed infanticide. When you value the human personality you won't kill anybody," said Alveda King.

It was a packed house for Rose Day at the State Capitol. Thank you to everyone who came from all over Oklahoma to protect the sanctity of life. pic.twitter.com/vVjHcVECin — Governor Mary Fallin (@GovMaryFallin) February 7, 2018

The Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma sponsored the event.