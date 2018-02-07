Identities Of 2 People Sought In Possible Burglary

TPD Financial Crimes Unit is looking for information identifying these two people.

The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is seeking the identities of two people of interest in a recent burglary.

TPD says the two people were involved in a retail burglary where jewelry was stolen.

Police said the pair might have family in northeast Tulsa with ties to Neosho, Missouri.

Anyone with information is asked to contact amaurer@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-9209.