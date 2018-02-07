Budget Deal Important Step Forward, Says Senator Inhofe

Lawmakers in the nation’s capital took a step forward Wednesday, hoping to avoid another government shutdown Thursday night.

Senators unveiled a two-year budget deal that has support from both sides of the aisle.

It calls for spending increases in both military and domestic programs.

Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe said this is an important step forward.

“The American people, by and large, think that America has the best of everything. Well, that used to be true. But it's not true anymore and it will be if we maintain the path that we're starting today to start rebuilding the military,” Inhofe said.

With this agreement, we’re securing a pathway to fully fund @POTUS's defense priorities while decoupling our military from the Dems’ demands--providing the same level of increases for domestic social spending. Our troops are counting on us. I urge my colleagues to pass this deal. — Jim Inhofe (@JimInhofe) February 7, 2018

The deal also received positive reviews from the White House.