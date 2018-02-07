Tulsa Police Look For 2 Suspected Car Thieves

Tulsa police are looking for two people after recovering two stolen vehicles Wednesday.

Officers tried to make a traffic stop for an improper turn Wednesday morning near Pine and Yale, but say the driver bailed out and took off running.

Police say they checked the car and realized it had been stolen.

A few hours later, police tried to stop a pickup for having its headlights turned off near 61st and Peoria.

After a short chase, the driver abandoned the pickup.

Police say it was also stolen.

So far, neither driver has been identified.