Legislative Committees To Take Up 'Step Up Oklahoma' Plan

State lawmakers are expected to pass a series of bills in committee Thursday, that would raise taxes and give teachers $5,000 annual pay raises.More >>
State lawmakers are expected to pass a series of bills in committee Thursday, that would raise taxes and give teachers $5,000 annual pay raises.More >>
The wind industry is firing back at “Step Up Oklahoma”, just days after negotiations over taxes broke down.More >>
The wind industry is firing back at “Step Up Oklahoma”, just days after negotiations over taxes broke down.More >>
Fire crews responded to a travel trailer fire early Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.More >>
Fire crews responded to a travel trailer fire early Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.More >>
As lawmakers struggle to reach a solution, DACA recipients live in limbo.More >>
As lawmakers struggle to reach a solution, DACA recipients live in limbo.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.