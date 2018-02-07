Tires, Wheels Stolen Off 40 Cars On Norman Dealership Lot - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tires, Wheels Stolen Off 40 Cars On Norman Dealership Lot

Posted: Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

An organized mass theft of flashy tires and rims at an auto dealership in Norman has the attention of police.

Norman Police spokesperson Sarah Jensen says sometime Sunday, thieves cut the front gate chain lock at Landers Chevrolet. Landers Chevrolet general manager says the bad guys then scaled 17 light poles and cut off the lighting on the north side of their lot.

Police say the thieves then removed expensive tires and rims from close to 40 SUVs, trucks, and Camaros, loaded them into a large truck, then drove away.

“It seems like this was a very coordinated effort,” Jensen said. “It seems like they knew exactly what they were doing and how they were doing it and got out.”

Police say auto dealerships in Houston and Tyler, Texas, have also been victimized in recent years by this exact same sort of heist.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.