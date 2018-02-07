Tires, Wheels Stolen Off 40 Cars On Norman Dealership Lot

An organized mass theft of flashy tires and rims at an auto dealership in Norman has the attention of police.

Norman Police spokesperson Sarah Jensen says sometime Sunday, thieves cut the front gate chain lock at Landers Chevrolet. Landers Chevrolet general manager says the bad guys then scaled 17 light poles and cut off the lighting on the north side of their lot.

Police say the thieves then removed expensive tires and rims from close to 40 SUVs, trucks, and Camaros, loaded them into a large truck, then drove away.

“It seems like this was a very coordinated effort,” Jensen said. “It seems like they knew exactly what they were doing and how they were doing it and got out.”

Police say auto dealerships in Houston and Tyler, Texas, have also been victimized in recent years by this exact same sort of heist.