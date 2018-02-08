Philly celebrates Super Bowl with emotional rally, parade

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

After decade of delays, rail safety system still not ready

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

After final sentence for Nassar, victims vow to fight on

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

Showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with sports car on top

Closing arguments to continue as trial of two Baltimore detectives on racketeering and robbery charges winds down.

Investigators have searched the Seattle home of a former U.S. Olympic Team swimming coach amid allegations that he sexually abused and took explicit photos of an underage athlete.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has delayed the execution of a death row inmate scheduled to die next week for fatally stabbing a 67-year-old man.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Stocks are sliding further on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its second big weekly drop in a row.

Markets Right Now: Dow down 500 as stocks sink steadily

Security agents at more than a dozen airports nationwide will be trained on how to screen Native American religious items.

A relatively obscure career federal prosecutor has been at the epicenter of many of the Trump administration's greatest controversies.

Five years after Washington state legalized marijuana, Seattle officials are moving to automatically clear past misdemeanor convictions for pot possession.

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow says it's too bad that court officers prevented a Michigan man from punching former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

US senator: Give me 'five minutes' with Larry Nassar

By MICHAEL SISAK and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia's first Super Bowl parade ended in a raucous, emotional rally as hundreds of thousands of partying Eagles fans jammed the streets leading to the city's famed "Rocky" steps to revel in an NFL title many thought would never come.

Fans clad in Eagles green lined up 20 deep in spots to catch a glimpse of the champs, who rode in open-top, double decker buses before taking to the art museum steps that Sylvester Stallone made famous for a rally nearly 60 years in the making.

"This Super Bowl championship is for you," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie told the vast crowd. "You are the most passionate and deserving sports fans on the planet. We couldn't have done it without you."

Added Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles: "We finally did it. We're Super Bowl champs!"

The players got into the Philly spirit. Center Jason Kelce walked the parade route in an outlandishly sequined Mummers getup - a nod to Philadelphia's raucous annual parade on New Year's Day - slapping fans' hands and leading them in a profane chant broadcast on live TV. Defensive end Chris Long wore a full-length, fake fur coat atop an Allen Iverson 76ers jersey.

Coach Doug Pederson carried the Lombardi Trophy past the cheering throngs, while Lurie held a sign saying "THANK YOU FANS" while standing next to the team's three quarterbacks: Foles, injured starter Carson Wentz and third-stringer Nate Sudfeld.

Dan Tarvin, 29, was pumped after getting to high-five Pederson and GM Howie Roseman, who was instrumental in putting together a squad expected to compete for championships for years to come.

"They are more than heroes. They're legends. They're immortal in this city, forever," Tarvin said.

Natasha Curley, 31, a janitor from Trenton, New Jersey, said the Super Bowl victory silences fans of despised rivals like the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

"This stops all the hate," she said. "They got nothing to say now."

The parade caps a glorious week for jubilant fans celebrating an NFL title that had eluded them for nearly 60 years. Led by the backup quarterback Foles and second-year coach Pederson, the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 on Sunday night.

Schools, museums, courts, government offices and even the Philadelphia Zoo were shut down so the city could fete an underdog Eagles team that few outside Philadelphia thought had a prayer of beating the mighty Patriots led by superstar quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick.

Organizers prepared for as many as 2 million people, though city officials have said they aren't planning to release a crowd estimate - making any number a guess as easily inflatable as a football (sorry Pats fans).

Craig Moyer, of Downingtown, said he came to the parade to honor his late mother.

"She was an Eagles fan who used to tell me about the old championship games. So this is for her. We're down here for her," he said.

___

Associated Press reporter Kristen De Groot contributed to this report.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.