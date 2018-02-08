1 dead, 3 wounded after stabbing at Texas church service

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

Closing arguments to continue as trial of two Baltimore detectives on racketeering and robbery charges winds down.

Investigators have searched the Seattle home of a former U.S. Olympic Team swimming coach amid allegations that he sexually abused and took explicit photos of an underage athlete.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has delayed the execution of a death row inmate scheduled to die next week for fatally stabbing a 67-year-old man.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Stocks are sliding further on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its second big weekly drop in a row.

Security agents at more than a dozen airports nationwide will be trained on how to screen Native American religious items.

A relatively obscure career federal prosecutor has been at the epicenter of many of the Trump administration's greatest controversies.

Five years after Washington state legalized marijuana, Seattle officials are moving to automatically clear past misdemeanor convictions for pot possession.

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow says it's too bad that court officers prevented a Michigan man from punching former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

By DAVID WARREN

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - One man has died after he and three others were stabbed during a church service at a private home in Texas, police said Thursday.

As many as 20 people were in the home Wednesday night when an apparent member of the congregation pulled a knife and stabbed four men, said Corpus Christi police Lt. Chris Hooper. He said a 61-year-old man later died of his injuries, while the church's 54-year-old pastor was hospitalized in serious condition.

Police said late Wednesday that a band member was stabbed in the neck and the pastor was stabbed in his chest, and both men were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the other two victims suffered puncture wounds - one to his hand and the other to his arm - while trying to get the suspect away from the pastor.

Hooper declined to identify the victims on Thursday, but the Nueces County medical examiner's office identified the man who died as Frank Castillo. No other details were immediately released.

The suspect, 28-year-old Marco Antonio Moreno, immediately surrendered to congregants after the stabbing, Hooper said. Moreno was being held at the Nueces County jail on Thursday on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

"The officers at the scene suspect there is a mental health issue with the offender," said Hooper, who noted that Moreno has an "alcohol- and drug-related history" with police.

Jail records don't yet indicate whether Moreno has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported late Wednesday that the incident occurred about 7 p.m. at a nondenominational service held by Kingdom Acts Ministries International. Police in the Gulf Coast city were called to the home and found the pastor stabbed in the chest. Police Lt. Jay Clement told the newspaper it wasn't clear what led to the attack.

Those attending services at the home had been gathering there each day as part of a "40-day pledge," Clement said, adding that witnesses said the suspect was a parishioner.

In November, a gunman fatally shot more than two dozen worshippers at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators have said that attack appeared to stem from a domestic dispute.

___

Follow David Warren on Twitter at https://twitter.com/WarrenJourno

___

___

Information from: Corpus Christi Caller-Times, http://www.caller.com

