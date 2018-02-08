4 stabbed at Texas home church service; suspect in custody

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

Closing arguments to continue as trial of two Baltimore detectives on racketeering and robbery charges winds down.

Federal authorities have filed a new immigration charge against a Guatemalan man suspected in a drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man in Indiana.

A federal judge says the U.S. Department of Energy doesn't need to make public documents involving spent commercial nuclear fuel shipments to eastern Idaho sought by former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus.

A woman who has publicly accused President Donald Trump of forcibly kissing her years ago is running for office in Ohio.

Local billionaire buys The Los Angeles Times for $500 million, putting the storied paper back under local ownership for the first time in almost two decades.

The doctor's in, but jury is out on new LA Times owner

Security agents at more than a dozen airports nationwide will be trained on how to screen Native American religious items.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Four people were stabbed Wednesday during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody, police said.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported that the incident occurred about 7 p.m. at a nondenominational service. Corpus Christi police were called to the home and found the pastor who had been holding the service stabbed in the chest.

Lt. Jay Clement told the newspaper that both the pastor and a band member who was also wounded were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The band member was stabbed in the neck, according to the newspaper.

Clement said two more people received punctures - one to the hand and another in the arm. He said they were injured trying to get the suspect away from the pastor.

He said it's not clear what led to the attack and that the suspect faces aggravated assault charges.

Those attending services at the home have been gathering there each day as part of a "40-day pledge," Clement said, adding that witnesses said the suspect was a parishioner.

In November, a gunman fatally shot more than two dozen worshippers at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, before dying of an apparent self-inflected gunshot wound. Investigators have said that attack appeared to stem from a domestic dispute.

