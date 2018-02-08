Tulsa Edison Preparatory School Principal Sends Letter To Parents

In a letter to parents, Edison Preparatory School Principal Dixie Speer says she's making changes at the school to get better feedback.

Speer says among the changes will be more regular meetings with the TCTA, the PTSA and department chairs.

She says faculty meetings at Edison Preparatory School will also focus more on relationship-building and staff suggestions.

Dixie Speer's letter: