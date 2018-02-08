Turning Colder This Weekend Across Oklahoma

Let’s enjoy the weather for today and tomorrow because another stout cold front rolls into the area late Friday night into Saturday morning bringing more cold air back to the region along with a mention of some wintry precip.More >>
Let’s enjoy the weather for today and tomorrow because another stout cold front rolls into the area late Friday night into Saturday morning bringing more cold air back to the region along with a mention of some wintry precip.More >>
Yesterday’s fast-moving storm system is east of the state this morning. While most roadways are in good shape, we encourage you to use some caution early this morning as you travel across extreme eastern Oklahoma.More >>
Yesterday’s fast-moving storm system is east of the state this morning. While most roadways are in good shape, we encourage you to use some caution early this morning as you travel across extreme eastern Oklahoma.More >>
Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!
Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!