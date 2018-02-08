Tulsa Tech Instructor Recognized As An 'Impactful Teacher'

News On 6 and Mullin Plumbing are recognizing another "Impactful Teacher."

Stephanie Aitken is an instructor for the Aerospace Academy program at Tulsa Tech that helps bridge the gap for students between high school and the real world.

Her husband nominated her saying she deeply loves and cares for each student who comes into her class.

Aitken says she treats her class more like a community, with an emphasis on making sure students get to know each other.

"I love this program because I can know my students. I can meet their needs individually and we can also face those concerns we have as we face being an adult," said Stephanie Aitken.

Aitken gets a $250 VISA gift card to use however she'd like.

Mullin Plumbing is also providing a one-year platinum air package valued around $500.

