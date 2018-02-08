Man Dies In Tulsa Apartment Fire

Firefighters say a man found unconscious in a burning Tulsa apartment has died. The man was discovered after someone noticed smoke coming from his apartment early Thursday.

The fire department says at about 2:30 a.m., someone at the Prescott Woods Apartments in the 1300 block of East 61st Street smelled burning food.

That person then saw smoke and called 911. When firefighters showed up they had to kick in the door of the apartment. They found the kitchen on fire and a man unconscious on the floor.

TFD Public Information Officer Stan May said the fire appears to have started on the stove.

Firefighters performed CPR then took him to the hospital where he later died.

The Tulsa Fire Department says the state Medical Examiner is now trying to determine the cause of the man's death. His identity has not been released.