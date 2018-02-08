Man Dies In Tulsa Apartment Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Man Dies In Tulsa Apartment Fire

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Firefighters say a man found unconscious in a burning Tulsa apartment has died. The man was discovered after someone noticed smoke coming from his apartment early Thursday.

The fire department says at about 2:30 a.m., someone at the Prescott Woods Apartments in the 1300 block of East 61st Street smelled burning food.

That person then saw smoke and called 911.  When firefighters showed up they had to kick in the door of the apartment. They found the kitchen on fire and a man unconscious on the floor.

TFD Public Information Officer Stan May said the fire appears to have started on the stove.

Firefighters performed CPR then took him to the hospital where he later died.

The Tulsa Fire Department says the state Medical Examiner is now trying to determine the cause of the man's death. His identity has not been released.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.