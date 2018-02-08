Honor Guard Escorts TPD Officer Who Recently Died Of Cancer - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Honor Guard Escorts TPD Officer Who Recently Died Of Cancer

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police came together overnight to help escort the body of a Tulsa Police officer who recently lost her fight with cancer.  

Early Thursday, TPD's honor guard was on hand for the drive to a Tulsa funeral home as the body of TPD Corporal Tami Manz was transported from her home north of Tulsa. 

On-duty officers, as well as other law enforcement, were also outside the Butler-Stumpff Funeral Home near 3rd and Utica.

News On 6 picked up the escort north of downtown Tulsa at around 4:30 a.m.  Several people told News On 6, the officer died recently from cancer.  

The corner of 3rd and Utica was briefly shut down as two officers got out of their patrol cars to salute her.  We also saw dozens of other police officers line up outside the funeral home.

