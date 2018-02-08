1 found dead inside burned travel trailer in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Firefighters say one person was found dead inside a burned travel trailer in southeast Oklahoma City.

Battalion Fire Chief Benny Fulkerson says the unidentified body was in a trailer that was parked in a street in an industrial area early Thursday.

Fulkerson says the fire was reported at 12:20 a.m. Thursday and the trailer was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

A suspected cause of the fire has not been determined and Fulkerson said police are also investigating because a fatality is involved.

