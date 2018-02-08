US senator: Give me 'five minutes' with Larry Nassar

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

Investigators have searched the Seattle home of a former U.S. Olympic Team swimming coach amid allegations that he sexually abused and took explicit photos of an underage athlete.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has delayed the execution of a death row inmate scheduled to die next week for fatally stabbing a 67-year-old man.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Stocks are sliding further on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its second big weekly drop in a row.

Security agents at more than a dozen airports nationwide will be trained on how to screen Native American religious items.

A relatively obscure career federal prosecutor has been at the epicenter of many of the Trump administration's greatest controversies.

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow says it's too bad that court officers prevented a Michigan man from punching former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Local billionaire buys The Los Angeles Times for $500 million, putting the storied paper back under local ownership for the first time in almost two decades.

The doctor's in, but jury is out on new LA Times owner

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow says she was disappointed that an enraged father was prevented from punching Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom last week, saying she "would have liked five minutes" with the disgraced sports doctor accused of sexually abusing more than 260 women and girls.

"All of us understand how destructive and how outrageous this perversion and (Nassar's) actions have been," Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat, said Wednesday during a news conference in Washington.

Randy Margraves, whose three daughters say they were assaulted, lunged at Nassar in an Eaton County, Michigan, courtroom last Friday but was prevented from reaching him by sheriff's deputies. Margraves had asked the judge for five minutes alone with Nassar in a locked room - a request the judge denied.

"As a mom and as a grandmother who now has a young granddaughter in sports, I thought, you know, I would have liked five minutes with this guy," Stabenow said of Nassar. "I only wish that the security had been a little slower in constraining (Margraves) 'til he could have gotten a couple of punches out."

Margraves later apologized and said he had lost control.

On Thursday, Margraves said he's grateful for $31,000 in online donations, but that he doesn't want the money. Margraves, who had no role in the GoFundMe effort, thanked fellow members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He said refunds are available, and any money remaining after March 9 will be donated to Lansing-area groups that help victims of physical abuse.

Nassar, 54, was a Michigan State University doctor who molested gymnasts and other women and girls. He has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexual assault and child pornography crimes.

