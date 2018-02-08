Health officials say 129 people have died of flu in Oklahoma

By The Associated Press



OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma health officials say the state has recorded 129 influenza deaths this season - just one fatality shy of the state's record death toll - and about 3,000 people have been hospitalized with illness.

Oklahoma Department of Health spokesman Tony Sellars said Thursday that flu deaths in the state since Sept. 1 have nearly tied the previous record of 130 deaths set during last year's flu season.

Health officials say 89 people aged 65 or over are among this year's victims, more than any other age group. A total of 15 people aged 18-49 and 25 people aged 50-64 have also died due to the flu this season.

A total of 748 Tulsa County residents have been hospitalized due to the flu, more than any other Oklahoma county.

This story has been corrected to show the record number of deaths is 130 and was set last year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.