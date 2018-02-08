Markets Right Now: Dow down 500 as stocks sink steadily

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

After decade of delays, rail safety system still not ready

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

After final sentence for Nassar, victims vow to fight on

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

As stocks plunge, Trump hits Dems for non-support on economy

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

As stocks plunge, Trump hits Dems for non-support on economy

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

Showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with sports car on top

Investigators have searched the Seattle home of a former U.S. Olympic Team swimming coach amid allegations that he sexually abused and took explicit photos of an underage athlete.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has delayed the execution of a death row inmate scheduled to die next week for fatally stabbing a 67-year-old man.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Stocks are sliding further on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its second big weekly drop in a row.

Markets Right Now: Dow down 500 as stocks sink steadily

Security agents at more than a dozen airports nationwide will be trained on how to screen Native American religious items.

A relatively obscure career federal prosecutor has been at the epicenter of many of the Trump administration's greatest controversies.

Five years after Washington state legalized marijuana, Seattle officials are moving to automatically clear past misdemeanor convictions for pot possession.

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow says it's too bad that court officers prevented a Michigan man from punching former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

US senator: Give me 'five minutes' with Larry Nassar

Local billionaire buys The Los Angeles Times for $500 million, putting the storied paper back under local ownership for the first time in almost two decades.

The doctor's in, but jury is out on new LA Times owner

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

12:27 p.m.

The Dow Jones industrials are down 500 points, extending the market's losses.

The market opened little changed on Thursday but started to fall in early trading and extended its losses throughout the morning. The losses were steady, unlike the sharp swings seen over the past few days.

The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index is now down 8 percent from the record high it set January 26. It's still up 15 percent over the past year.

Technology companies, the leading sector over the past year, and banks fell the most. Microsoft lost 2.3 percent.

The Dow was down 501 points, or 2 percent, to 24,397.

The S&P 500 gave up 44 points, or 1.7 percent, to 2,637. The Nasdaq composite lost 125 points, or 1.8 percent, to 6,926.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are sliding further on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its second big weekly drop in a row.

The market got off to a mixed start on Thursday but has fallen steadily as the morning wore on.

Technology companies, the leading sector over the past year, and banks fell the most. Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase each lost 1.7 percent.

The losses, which began last Friday, put the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index almost 8 percent below the record high it set two weeks ago.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 400 points, or 1.6 percent, to 24,491.

The broader S&P 500 lost 34 points, or 1.3 percent, to 2,647. The Nasdaq composite lost 101 points, or 1.4 percent, to 6,947.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are mixed in the early going as traders digest a batch of company earnings reports.

Twitter soared 26 percent early Thursday after reporting its first-ever quarterly profit.

Hanesbrands sank 8.8 percent after its results came up short of analysts' foreacasts. The company also issued a disappointing forecast.

Roomba maker iRobot plunged 24 percent after its earnings fell far short of what investors were expecting.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,679.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 98 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,800. The Nasdaq composite edged up 10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,061.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.87 percent.

