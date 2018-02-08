Seattle clears pot convictions, following San Francisco lead

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

After decade of delays, rail safety system still not ready

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

After final sentence for Nassar, victims vow to fight on

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

As stocks plunge, Trump hits Dems for non-support on economy

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

As stocks plunge, Trump hits Dems for non-support on economy

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

Showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with sports car on top

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has delayed the execution of a death row inmate scheduled to die next week for fatally stabbing a 67-year-old man.

Stocks are sliding further on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its second big weekly drop in a row.

Markets Right Now: Dow down 500 as stocks sink steadily

Security agents at more than a dozen airports nationwide will be trained on how to screen Native American religious items.

Five years after Washington state legalized marijuana, Seattle officials are moving to automatically clear past misdemeanor convictions for pot possession.

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow says it's too bad that court officers prevented a Michigan man from punching former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

US senator: Give me 'five minutes' with Larry Nassar

Local billionaire buys The Los Angeles Times for $500 million, putting the storied paper back under local ownership for the first time in almost two decades.

The doctor's in, but jury is out on new LA Times owner

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

A Michigan man who tried to attack disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar in court is thanking people who donated $31,000 online but says he doesn't want the money.

Dad who tried to attack Nassar doesn't want donations

A relatively obscure career federal prosecutor has been at the epicenter of many of the Trump administration's greatest controversies.

By GENE JOHNSON

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - Five years after Washington state legalized marijuana, Seattle officials say they're moving to automatically clear past misdemeanor convictions for pot possession. San Francisco recently took the same step.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and City Attorney Pete Holmes say they want to help undo damage from the drug war they say resulted in unfairly high arrests targeting minority communities.

Several U.S. cities and states have in recent years allowed people to petition to have their pot convictions vacated or sealed.

But Seattle and San Francisco appear to be the only major jurisdictions erasing convictions en masse.

Holmes says he expects to clear 500 to 600 convictions dating to 1997.

Seattle has long had a tolerant approach to low-level pot crimes.

Holmes hasn't prosecuted them since taking office in 2010.

