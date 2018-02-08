House JCAB Passes Step Up OK Tax Bill, $5K Teacher Raise

The Oklahoma House of Representatives Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget passed a $581-million tax bill and a plan for a $5,000 raise for teachers.More >>
State lawmakers are expected to pass a series of bills in committee Thursday, that would raise taxes and give teachers $5,000 annual pay raises.More >>
If you go to a concert at the Cain's Ballroom these days, you're tapping your toes on a brand-new dance floor.More >>
As grass fires continue to be an almost daily occurrence, some volunteer firefighters across Green Country say they do not have enough manpower.More >>
The Bixby School Board of Education has selected Matt Dotson to fill a seat vacated by board president Ron Schnare.More >>
U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday amid jitters over volatility prompted by huge swings earlier this week in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. After starting the day just below the 25,000 level, the Dow went on to crack below 24,000, collapsing as the close approached. It lost 1,032 points, or 4.2 percent, to end the day at 23,860.More >>
