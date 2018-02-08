Oklahoma NAACP President Addresses Deadly Bartlesville Shooting

The President of Oklahoma's NAACP chapter is holding a news conference at noon Thursday in Oklahoma City about a deadly officer-involved shooting in Bartlesville.

The shooting being referenced happened January 17, 2018, when police there shot and killed 72-year-old Geraldine Townsend while serving a search warrant at her son's home.

1/18/2018 Related Story: Bartlesville Woman, 72, Dies After Police Say She Wounded Two Officers

Investigators say Townsend injured two officers when she shot them with a pellet gun - one of them in the face.

Detectives arrested Townend's son, Michael Livingston, on drug and threat charges.

A judge set his bail at $500,000 and Livingston's attorneys just recently had their motion to lower the bond denied.

