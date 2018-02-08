Low-key prosecutor escapes GOP fury as Trump winds whirl

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has delayed the execution of a death row inmate scheduled to die next week for fatally stabbing a 67-year-old man.

Stocks are sliding further on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its second big weekly drop in a row.

Security agents at more than a dozen airports nationwide will be trained on how to screen Native American religious items.

A relatively obscure career federal prosecutor has been at the epicenter of many of the Trump administration's greatest controversies.

Five years after Washington state legalized marijuana, Seattle officials are moving to automatically clear past misdemeanor convictions for pot possession.

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow says it's too bad that court officers prevented a Michigan man from punching former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Local billionaire buys The Los Angeles Times for $500 million, putting the storied paper back under local ownership for the first time in almost two decades.

The doctor's in, but jury is out on new LA Times owner

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

A Michigan man who tried to attack disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar in court is thanking people who donated $31,000 online but says he doesn't want the money.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2012 file photo, Dana Boente, then First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, speaks outside federal court in Alexandria, Va. Boenete, an understated career federal prosecut...

By SADIE GURMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - When President Donald Trump fired the acting attorney general last year for refusing to defend his controversial travel ban, Dana Boente stepped into the job.

When Trump abruptly ousted dozens of Obama-era federal prosecutors, Boente was tasked with letting them know.

And when Republicans released a politically explosive memo last week on the monitoring of a Trump campaign adviser, Boente was revealed as one of the officials who signed off on the surveillance.

The unassuming career federal prosecutor keeps finding himself in the middle of Trump's political storms. But while some relatively obscure Justice Department veterans have sparked Republican rage for their roles in high-profile investigations, Boente has thus far emerged largely unscathed.

In fact, his profile continues to rise. FBI Director Christopher Wray recently chose him as general counsel, plunging him into the bureau's inner machinations during an especially tumultuous time.

It is the latest role for the Obama administration holdover once described by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch as the "consummate utility player." His willingness to pinch hit for the Trump administration has briefly landed him in some of the most influential posts in U.S. government, including acting attorney general and head of the Justice Department's national security division.

Boente was serving as deputy attorney general before Rod Rosenstein's confirmation in April when he approved an application to extend a surveillance warrant allowing officials to monitor the communications of Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. That detail was revealed last week in the hotly disputed GOP memo on the Russia investigation, the latest of a growing list of Republican grievances against the FBI and Justice Department.

The memo prompted conservative groups to call for the resignation of Rosenstein, whom Trump had also denounced in tweets. Republican rancor has intensified over months and some Justice Department officials have been fired, reassigned or otherwise departed amid the uproar. Among those under fire: Boente's predecessor as general counsel, James Baker, who was the subject of an angry Trump tweet after he was moved out of the position, which doesn't usually garner much public attention.

Boente hasn't escaped criticism completely. He was among officials slammed by Fox News host Sean Hannity for his role in the Page warrant, and a conservative website has suggested he may have to resign. And liberals say his reputation is marred by his willingness to enforce Trump policies, including the ban on visitors from Muslim-majority countries.

Still, he's largely managed to avoid the spotlight even while on center stage.

"During every major crisis in the last couple of years, Dana has been there," said Gene Rossi, an attorney who worked alongside Boente for 21 years, first in the Justice Department's tax division and then in the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Rossi called him the "Zelig of the United States Department of Justice," referring to the 1983 Woody Allen film about a man who morphs to take on the characteristics of anyone he meets. "Dana is the classic calm inside a very turbulent storm."

Boente, who declined through an FBI spokeswoman to be interviewed, was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2015 to lead Virginia's Eastern District. Home to the Pentagon and the CIA, the district often prosecutes terrorism, espionage and national security cases.

Boente oversaw several high-profile corruption cases, including the prosecution of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, whose conviction on corruption charges was later thrown out by the Supreme Court.

Eastern District prosecutors also were involved in the probe of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, which ended without charges, a lingering source of outrage for Republicans.

Those close to Boente say he keeps his views to himself and takes pride in his reputation as a nonpartisan career official. He signed off on Trump's travel ban, they said, not because of his own ideology but because he thought he could defend it. Lower courts have repeatedly struck it down, and the latest version awaits Supreme Court review.

"Dana has always seemed apolitical to me and focused on the work of the U.S. attorney's office and the Justice Department rather than politics," said Geremy Kamens, who heads the federal public defender's office in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Lynch, speaking at Boente's swearing-in ceremony in 2016, said he reminded her of the "reliable middle child" she could always count on.

Trump, at least initially, saw him similarly, thanking him at a White House roundtable in February 2017.

"Amazing the way you just stepped into the breach and have done such a good job," Trump said.

Boente resigned as U.S. attorney in October so the Trump administration could nominate its own appointee to the powerful position.

The FBI did not immediately say why Wray chose Boente for general counsel, but in recent a message to FBI employees, the director praised Boente's "astounding work ethic, thoughtfulness, and independence that will serve the Bureau well."

And those close to Boente said he had hoped to remain in the department where he spent more than 30 years, working long days and weekends.

"He loves his job," Rossi said. "He is married to the Department of Justice."

___

This story has been corrected to show that Boente resigned as U.S. attorney in October, not November.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.