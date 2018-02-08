More Charges Filed In Berryhill 'Chop Shop' Case

More charges have been filed in what deputies suspect was a chop shop in Berryhill.

Prosecutors charged Brandon Walker, Clinton Brewer, Haley Spry and Jared Reeder, in this case, this week.

Walker is charged with child neglect, possession of an explosive and more.

2/2/2018 Related Story: Homemade Bomb Found Near Kids In Tulsa Home

Reeder was charged with four counts of having stolen vehicles.

Spry and Brewer are both charged with misdemeanors.

Last week, deputies say they found drugs and a homemade bomb in Walker's home, along with two children.

They recovered 4 stolen cars at Reeder's home.