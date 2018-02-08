Rogers County Citizens Call For Change After Deadly Crash

People in Rogers County are voicing concerns after a deadly crash at a busy intersection.

The wreck happened yesterday at the intersection of Highway 20 and 4120.

People living nearby say the crash is a grim reminder of the changes that need to be made.

County Commissioner Ron Burrows says they've installed large signs before the intersection and that more will be done.

"We'll probably flashing around that intersection ahead you know just to get more attention to this intersection for a motorist on Highway 20," Burrows said.

"Caution lights, hazards intersection, dangerous intersection signs but first reduced the speed," said area resident Eric Jochmans.

People who live in the area say that's a start, but they also want a lower speed limit.