Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to possession of toxic ricin

Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to possession of toxic ricin

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A northern Oklahoma woman accused of using the internet to solicit the killing of her ex-husband in Israel has pleaded guilty to possession of toxic ricin.

Danielle Dana Layman of Ponca City entered the plea Thursday in exchange for prosecutors agreeing to dismiss a charge of using the internet in a murder-for-hire scheme.

Investigators say the 37-year-old Layman was arrested on June 30 after FBI officials learned of an alleged plot to kill her ex-husband with ricin, a poison made with beans of castor oil plants. A woman informed the FBI of the plot after responding to an ad for a 10-day acting job overseas on Craigslist and meeting with Layman.

Prosecutors say Layman faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

