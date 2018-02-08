Free Mobile Clinic Provides Health Care To Tulsa Uninsured

A free mobile clinic is now opening in a new part of town. Good Samaritan Health Services' clinic will be at Common Ground Church

near 51st and Memorial every Thursday morning.

The clinic offers free health care to uninsured people. Some of the services they provide to their patients include non-emergency primary health care, management of chronic disease like diabetes and monthly women's health screen clients.

Good Samaritan Health Services

Good Samaritan already regularly visits several other areas of Tulsa.

You can find out more on their Facebook page and website.