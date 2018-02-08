Tulsa Woman Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Baby - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Woman Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Baby

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A federal judge sentenced a Tulsa woman to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing her 1-year-old daughter, recording the abuse and then sending the videos to her boyfriend in Florida. 

The judge sentenced Jerrica Lackey, 30, to 300 months for Sexual Exploitation of a Child. 

Investigators said Lackey's ex-husband, the baby's father, was borrowing Lackey's phone when he noticed the Kik app. When he opened it, he found images of his daughter being abused by her mother, and called law enforcement authorities, they said. 

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said the FBI helped with the investigation because the images were sent across state lines.

