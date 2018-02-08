Creationist's speech canceled at university in Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Creationist's speech canceled at university in Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma university has cancelled a planned speech by the founder of a Kentucky museum dedicated to creationism.

University of Central Oklahoma student body President Stockton Duvall said Thursday he stopped negotiations with Creation Museum founder Ken Ham after he got pushback on the March event.

Duvall says members of a group affiliated with UCO's Women's Research Center and BGLTQ+ Student Center opposed Ham's appearance and "bullied" him during a meeting about the speech.

Student Makenna Mittelstet says she and others met with Duvall to voice concerns about Ham's comments about women and LGBTQ people, and because student fees would be used to pay for Ham's visit. She says no one was bullied.

Ham said in a statement that the cancellation amounts to denying free speech.

UCO is in Edmond, about 15 miles north of Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.