Ardmore Family Finds Dog Dead, Hanging From Fence

An Ardmore family said they have a message for whoever left their dog lifeless and hanging from their fence.

"I rather you would have messed with my car, or my truck, not a dog, an innocent animal. Whoever has done this, they need help, this was sick," said dog owner Jonathan Willis.

The family said they knew something was wrong when they didn't hear the dog barking.

That's when they went outside and found him.

The couple is asking anyone who knows anything about this to call Ardmore Police.