CDC: Worst Flu Season In 8 Years

The Bixby School Board of Education has selected Matt Dotson to fill a seat vacated by board president Ron Schnare.More >>
The Bixby School Board of Education has selected Matt Dotson to fill a seat vacated by board president Ron Schnare.More >>
U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday amid jitters over volatility prompted by huge swings earlier this week in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. After starting the day just below the 25,000 level, the Dow went on to crack below 24,000, collapsing as the close approached. It lost 1,032 points, or 4.2 percent, to end the day at 23,860.More >>
U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday amid jitters over volatility prompted by huge swings earlier this week in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. After starting the day just below the 25,000 level, the Dow went on to crack below 24,000, collapsing as the close approached. It lost 1,032 points, or 4.2 percent, to end the day at 23,860.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!