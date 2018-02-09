Snow falling across upper Midwest leaves roads treacherous

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off with sports car on top

SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off with sports car on top

An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theft

A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives

Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two years

An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned years

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

The Utah House of Representatives says it's investigating whether a lawmaker who abruptly resigned this week used hotel rooms purchased with taxpayer money for trysts with a prostitute.

A former Virginia Tech student has pleaded no contest in the 2016 killing of a 13-year-old girl.

An Indiana-born federal judge, whose Mexican heritage Donald Trump used to paint him as biased against him in a 2016 court case because of his immigration stance, will hear arguments in a lawsuit that could block construction of a border wall with Mexico.

Oklahoma's attorney general says he was not asked by a convicted soldier or his family to support the soldier's request for a presidential pardon.

Oklahoma AG backed ex-solider push for pardon on his own

Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.

A winter storm moving across the Great Lakes that is forecast to drop about a foot of snow in some areas has closed schools and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Michigan State University will fire the former dean of its osteopathic medicine college and has suspended the radiology chairman in the wake of former sports doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing for molesting young female athletes.

The NASA spacecraft that gave us close-ups of Pluto has set a new record for the farthest photos ever taken.

Farthest photos ever taken, from nearly 4 billion miles away

US flu season, still worsening, is now as bad as the height of the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

Flu season still getting worse; now as bad as 2009 swine flu

Again? Yup. While you were sleeping, Congress was shutting down the government in a familiar display of dysfunction.

Again? Yup. What to know about the overnight budget shutdown

(Jon Gard/The News-Dispatch via AP). Helen Sweeney, an independent distributor for Brownberry Premium Breads, stocks the shelves at Al's Supermarket ahead of another snowstorm, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in La Porte, Ind.

(Jon Gard/The News Dispatch via AP). Andrew Brown, assistant manager at Kabelin Ace Hardware, looks through the store's variety of snow shovels ahead of another snowstorm, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in La Porte, Ind.

(Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP). A man walks along the ice-covered south pier Thursday. Feb. 8, 2018, in St. Joseph, Mich.

CHICAGO (AP) - A winter storm moving across the Great Lakes that's forecast to drop about a foot (1/3 meter) of snow in some areas created treacherous driving conditions Friday, closed schools and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

The National Weather Service issued winter-weather warnings and advisories across the upper Midwest. The snow that began falling late Thursday afternoon was expected to continue through Friday as the storm moves east.

In Chicago, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the city was gearing up for three more rounds of snow through the weekend after crews dealt with 6 to 7 inches overnight.

"The good news is we're tried and tested here," he said. "We're up to it."

As of Friday morning, the National Weather Service received reports of between 9 and 11 inches (23 to 28 centimeters) of snow over a 24-hour period in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Eight inches were reported in parts of northern Illinois and in New Carlisle in northern Indiana.

Snow across southern and central Michigan ranged from 7 inches on the western side of the state to more than 2 inches in the Detroit area.

Hank Stawasz was out shoveling his driveway by hand, clearing a path for the retiree to exit his home in the Detroit suburb of Livonia.

"It's part of living in Michigan," a smiling Stawasz said from underneath his Detroit Red Wings winter hat. "I saw the plows come by, so I figured I'd get a jump on it so I wouldn't have to shovel it when it's 4 feet high."

About 750 flights were canceled at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and about 300 flights were canceled at Midway, the Chicago Department of Aviation reported Friday morning. More than 200 flights were canceled at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, Michigan, by early Friday.

American, United, Delta and Southwest airlines warned travelers to expect more flight cancellations to and from Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

Meteorologist Heather Orow in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said Friday morning the storm is "generally going to be an issue for travel." People should stay off the roads if possible, but if they drive they should expect delays and hazardous conditions.

Slide-offs and crashes were reported on the roads early Friday in the Chicago and Detroit areas. A multi-vehicle crash that closed a stretch of eastbound Interstate 94 near Ann Arbor, but no severe injuries were reported.

Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation Commissioner John Tully said 300 salt-spreading plows hit the streets late Thursday and would continue their work through the weekend.

The expectation of up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) around Chicago prompted officials to close the city's public schools to about 390,000 students Friday. Classes were also canceled in the city's suburbs. CPS officials said Friday morning they expected classes to resume Monday.

Schools in Detroit shut for the day along with Wayne State University in Detroit and other schools across Michigan.

Students in the Milwaukee Public School District - Wisconsin's largest school district - have Friday off. Schools across Nebraska and Iowa closed or delayed the start of classes.

