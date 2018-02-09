Weather Service forecasts heavy snow from Chicago to Detroit

Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics club

As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technology

After decade of delays, rail safety system still not ready

A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.

After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fighting

After final sentence for Nassar, victims vow to fight on

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union address

Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the North

Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood

Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the move

Field Museum's Sue is moving up to make way for titanosaur

It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on top

Showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with sports car on top

A winter storm moving across the Great Lakes that is forecast to drop about a foot of snow in some areas has closed schools and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Pennsylvania lawmakers are approaching a court-imposed deadline to redraw the state's map of congressional districts that was thrown out on grounds it unfairly helped Republicans.

Five years after Washington state legalized marijuana, Seattle officials are moving to automatically clear past misdemeanor convictions for pot possession.

The American Civil Liberties Union says a social media monitoring program used by the Boston police department appears to have had little benefit to public safety while unfairly focusing on groups such as Muslims.

An Indiana-born federal judge, whose Mexican heritage Donald Trump used to paint him as biased against him in a 2016 court case because of his immigration stance, will hear arguments in a lawsuit that could block construction of a border wall with Mexico.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco.

Investigators have searched the Seattle home of a former U.S. Olympic Team swimming coach amid allegations that he sexually abused and took explicit photos of an underage athlete.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Stocks are sliding further on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its second big weekly drop in a row.

(Jon Gard/The News-Dispatch via AP). Helen Sweeney, an independent distributor for Brownberry Premium Breads, stocks the shelves at Al's Supermarket ahead of another snowstorm, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in La Porte, Ind.

(Jon Gard/The News Dispatch via AP). Andrew Brown, assistant manager at Kabelin Ace Hardware, looks through the store's variety of snow shovels ahead of another snowstorm, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in La Porte, Ind.

(Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP). A man walks along the ice-covered south pier Thursday. Feb. 8, 2018, in St. Joseph, Mich.

CHICAGO (AP) - A winter storm moving across the Great Lakes that's forecast to drop about a foot of snow in some areas closed schools Friday and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

The National Weather Service issued winter-weather warnings and advisories across the upper Midwest. The snow that began falling late Thursday afternoon is expected to continue through Friday as the storm moves east.

American, United and Southwest airlines warned travelers to expect more flight cancellations to and from Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

The expectation of up to 12 inches around Chicago prompted officials to close the city's public schools to about 390,000 students on Friday. Classes were also cancelled in the city's suburbs.

Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation Commissioner John Tully said 300 salt-spreading plows hit the streets late Thursday and will continue their work through Friday.

Weather service meteorologist Charles Mott said the morning rush in Chicago "is gonna be trouble."

Meteorologist Trent Frey said the forecast is for up to nine inches of snow in Detroit through late Friday. Schools across Michigan cancelled classes.

"We've got 6-9 in the forecast for Metro Detroit, but it's looking more like it's going to be in the upper range," Frey told the Detroit News. "It'll depend on how the snow event unfolds, but we're expecting a bigger band of snow to set up."

AAA Michigan recommended that drivers stay off the road if possible.

