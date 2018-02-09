Bixby Schools Board Of Education Fills Vacant Board Seat

The Bixby School Board of Education has selected Matt Dotson to fill a seat vacated by board president Ron Schnare.

Schnare says he only intended to serve one term on the board and his stepping down had nothing to do with the recent investigation into student sexual misconduct.

During their meeting Thursday evening, the school board chose Dotson after a vote.

Dotson will serve on the board until the next election.