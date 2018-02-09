Former Navy SEAL Visits With Men At Tulsa's Guts Church - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Former Navy SEAL Visits With Men At Tulsa's Guts Church

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A retired US Navy SEAL was in Tulsa Thursday evening to teach men how to be better versions of themselves.

Jeff Bramstedt was invited by the pastor of Tulsa's Guts Church.

Bramstedt spoke to an auditorium full of men about "taking back their authority," "claiming their destiny" and living a "life of valor."

"One of the things men struggle with is their sense of identity they don't know who they are they don't know whose they are so when they leave here tonight that's going to change that's gonna be different, that's our goal," said Jeff Bramstedt.

Bramstedt is a speaker who travels across the country.  He was a Navy SEAL for 13 years, before going into full time ministry.

