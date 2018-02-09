Arctic Temps, Freezing Drizzle Returning To Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Arctic Temps, Freezing Drizzle Returning To Oklahoma

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The next big arctic front will roll across the area later tonight bringing an end to the warm-up and also bringing another slight chance of light freezing drizzle across northern Oklahoma late tonight into early Saturday morning.  Temps tomorrow should stay in the mid-20s across the northern third of the state along with gusty north winds and cloudy conditions.  Some lower to mid-30s will remain across far southeastern Oklahoma where the shallow air will stall before moving southward Saturday evening.  Before this occurs, we’ll see highs today in the lower to mid-60s along and southeast of the I-44 corridor with gusty south winds and elevated fire spread conditions.  Locations across far northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas will see highs reached around 2 pm to 3 pm with temps in the mid-50s.  Most locations will experience a rapid temperature drop later tonight as the shallow air mass moves southward into the state.   The wind shift should occur around Bartlesville to Caney around 2 pm, near the metro between 4 pm-5 pm, and along a McAlester to Muskogee to Tahlequah line around 9 pm. 

Not a lot of change has occurred regarding the thinking for the next 36 hours.  Any precipitation is expected to remain extremely light.  But sub-freezing temps would result in drizzle freezing on contact with elevated surfaces and some roadways.   Thus, some travel issues may occur early Saturday as this light precip event tries to unfold across the area.  Just like the last event, the overall coverage may be rather sparse.  The data suggests this may occur for most of Saturday but I suspect any light precip will move eastward away from most of the metro around midday. 

Later Saturday evening the air mass should become “deeper” across northern Oklahoma and may support some light snow flurries as the next upper level wave passes across the central plains with no accumulations expected.  Some rain will be more likely across far southeastern Oklahoma and northeast Texas where temps will be near freezing. 

Sundays temps will start in the 20s and rebound into the mid or upper 30s along with north winds before warmer weather arrives for a few days next week.  Our next upper level system may take a southern rote with rain chances remaining near or south of the area Tuesday through Wednesday before another system getting closer to the state Thursday.  The first-quick glance this morning would support some thunder possibilities late next week.  Temps will be above average for most of next week with highs Wednesday and Thursday into the 60s.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

