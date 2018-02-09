Blake Shelton Holds Free Concert In Downtown Fort Smith

Hundreds of fans gathered for a free “pop-up” concert by Oklahoma country music star Blake Shelton Thursday night in downtown Fort Smith.

KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith says fans stood shoulder-to-shoulder inside the packed Sound Room on Garrison Avenue.

Shelton announced the concert at noon on Thursday via Twitter.

Hey y’all, how does a show in Fort Smith, Arkansas sound!? How about tonight!? Because it is happening! See you at The Sound Room tonight at 8pm! It’s a free show with limited space so first come, first serve! - Team BS — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) February 8, 2018

Blake Shelton stopped in Fort Smith Thursday, February 8th to tour Pernod Ricard where Smithworks Vodka is bottled. Shelton is a spokesperson for Smithsworks Vodka.

He then played a "pop-up" concert for fans.

