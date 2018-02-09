Teen Charged With 2017 Tulsa Murder Arrested In Arkansas - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Teen Charged With 2017 Tulsa Murder Arrested In Arkansas

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa County jail photo of Robert Cowan Tulsa County jail photo of Robert Cowan
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Deputies arrested a teen at an Arkansas county jail who was wanted for a fatal September 2017 shooting in Tulsa and brought him back to Oklahoma on Thursday.

Robert Cowan, 18, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on charges including first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.  He is being held without bond.

The fatal shooting of 38-year-old Walter Hogan happened September 15th, after an altercation outside a convenience store in the 900 block of East 36th Street North.

12/5/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police Searching For Man Wanted In Fatal September Shooting

Cowan's arrest took place at the St. Francis County jail in Forrest City, Arkansas, which is about 100 miles east of Little Rock.

Police have already arrested Bryin Willis and Reunique Reed in connection with that shooting. 

11/14/2017 Related Story: Two Arrested In September Murder In Tulsa

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.