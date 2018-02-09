Teen Charged With 2017 Tulsa Murder Arrested In Arkansas

Deputies arrested a teen at an Arkansas county jail who was wanted for a fatal September 2017 shooting in Tulsa and brought him back to Oklahoma on Thursday.

Robert Cowan, 18, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on charges including first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill. He is being held without bond.

The fatal shooting of 38-year-old Walter Hogan happened September 15th, after an altercation outside a convenience store in the 900 block of East 36th Street North.

Cowan's arrest took place at the St. Francis County jail in Forrest City, Arkansas, which is about 100 miles east of Little Rock.

Police have already arrested Bryin Willis and Reunique Reed in connection with that shooting.

