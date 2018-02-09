Hearing Scheduled For BA Teen Charged With Parents Murder - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Hearing Scheduled For BA Teen Charged With Parents Murder

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The younger of two brothers charged with stabbing five members of their Broken Arrow family to death has a Tulsa court hearing scheduled Friday morning.

This hearing concerns evidence against Michael Bever.  

His older brother Robert has already pleaded guilty and has been sentenced in the murder of their mother, father and three siblings.  Two other siblings survived.

At Michael's last hearing we learned a potentially key piece of evidence, a journal written by one of the sisters alleging abuse by her father, was sent to auction because investigators didn't believe it was needed.

1/5/2018 Related Story: Possible Mishandling Of Evidence In Michael Bever Murder Trial

The judge could rule on if those notes can now be admitted into evidence.

It is not clear if Bever will be in the courtroom for this but we will have a reporter there to see what happens.

