Armed Man Robs Tulsa Gas Station

Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Tulsa gas station clerk at gunpoint Thursday evening.

Officers say just before 9:30 p.m., police were called to the Shell station in the 100 block of South Utica.

The clerk said the man, who had covered his face with a bandana entered the store and demanded money. After getting cash and grabbing some cigarettes, they say the man left the station.

The clerk told officers the man was last seen running down a nearby alley heading west.