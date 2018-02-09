Burglars Break Into Three Owasso Apartments - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Burglars Break Into Three Owasso Apartments

OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Owasso Police arrested one person and are questioning three others after several apartments were broken into. Nearby schools were put on lockdown while officers searched for a woman who may be involved in the break-ins.

The break-ins happened at the Greens Apartments at 86th Street North and 129th. Owasso Police were in a manhunt Friday morning for suspects they say forcibly entered a woman's apartment.

Officers said a woman called 911 after two people she doesn't know kicked in her door and came inside her apartment. Nothing was stolen, and she's OK, according to police.

Two other apartments were also broken into, police said. They were investigating at the apartments to see if there were other victims. 

Officers searched a wooded area using off road vehicles, K9 officers and officers on foot. Four people were taken into custody.

One has been formally arrested, according to Lieutenant Nick Boatman. The other three were detained for questioning because they match descriptions of the suspects.

OPD is also searching for a woman they believe is connected to the burglaries. 

"The field's been cleared at this point, so we're gonna move out to the neighborhoods," said Lieutenant Nick Boatman. "There's no reason to believe that this person is still in the area, but we wanna make sure, so we're gonna make sure that there's nobody just walking around"

"She could be long gone," Boatman said.

Area schools were on lockdown as a precaution. School lockdowns were lifted just after 10:30 a.m. February 9.

Schools that were on lockdown included the 8th Grade Center, Hodson Elementary, 6th Grade Center, Mid High, High School, Friendship Pre-School, Goddard School and Rejoice Christian.

Police said they don't have a description for the woman, but if you saw anything suspicious or know where she may be, call Owasso Police right away.

