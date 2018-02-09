Man Sought In Theft From Bixby Jewelry Store - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man Sought In Theft From Bixby Jewelry Store

BIXBY, Oklahoma -

Bixby and Tulsa police are seeking the identification of a man they said ran out of a Bixby jewelry store with a ring without paying for it. 

Police said the incident happened February 7 at the store, which is located in the area of 8200 E. 101st St. in Bixby. 

They said the man walked into the store and said his name was "Tony," said he wanted to spend about $7,500 on an engagement ring. When the sales representative provided a ring to the man for him to look at, he ran out of the store without paying for the ring. 

Police said the person of interest is a black man, about 5'11" to 6-feet tall and weighing about 175 lbs. 

He was last seen wearing a flat bill Broncos baseball cap, black or dark sweatshirt and high-top sneakers. Police said he also had gold teeth and short braids. 

Anyone with info is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS, send web tips to www.tulsacrimestoppers.org or contact Detective Rene Torres with the Bixby PD at (918) 366-8294 or email rtorres@bixbyok.gov. 

